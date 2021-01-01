SKLZ HOPZ 2.0 Vertical Trainer

Add air to your game with the SKLZ® HOPZ™. This comfortable, easy-to-use vertical trainer features patented Slide-Lock technology to help increase explosive leg power. Ideal for basketball, football, volleyball or any player who wants to add to their vertical, the HOPZ™ strengthens key lower body muscles to maximize jumping ability. The adjustable belt with side padding provides proper cable placement and a comfortable workout. FEATURES: Vertical jump trainer to build leg power and strengthen jumping muscles Resistance cables on belt adjust to target specific muscles Patented Slide-Lock technology on belt and ankle straps offer quick resistance cable change Adjustable belt with side padding provides proper cable placement and a comfortable fit Durable cables and ankle straps with built-in shoe harness keeps straps in place Manufacturer’s 1 Year Limited Warranty Model: APD-HOPZXG01