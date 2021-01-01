Horror Freak since the 80s, 80's slasher movies T-Shirt

80's Horror movie fans. Vintage print. Vintage type text. For lovers of slasher films from the 80's. Born in the 1980's. Idea gift idea for anyone grown up in the 1980 decade. Famous slasher horror movies were made in the 80s. Great for tee's and other gift ideas for all 80s horror movies fan. Did you go to the cinema during the 1980's and are you a big fan of these old, well know horror flicks? A well known icon, the hockey mask. Scary. Makes you scared or laugh. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem