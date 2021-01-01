Horse Head Oblong Stoneware Tray

Level up your food presentation with our lovely oval serving tray with a horse accent. The long tray is handcrafted with intricate details in pewter and white stoneware glazed for a perfect rustic finish. It\'s an exclusive horse design by Vagabond House. The horse platter is dishwasher safe with the lowest heat settings and non-acidic detergent. This modern plate will add a distinctive appearance to your snacks, appetizers, desserts, sushi, and any food you fancy to serve in between these good-looking horses.