Trio earrings set featuring sleek huggie hoops with dangling mixed charms including lucky horseshoe with delicate crystal stones, sleek leaves and crystal faceted stones. This earrings set includes 3 pairs of earrings to mix and match set in gold-tone metal, and have a click-top closure. Gold-tone metal with glass Click-top closure Length: 1"-1.25" x Hoop Diameter: 0.6" Hoop Width: 0.1", Charm Width: 0.25"-0.4"