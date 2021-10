We can't resist the sharp lines of the half-moon shaped Hortensia, a cult piece from young brand Wandler. It comes with a top handle and a shoulder strap and works as a handbag and a shoulder piece. Wear it with a mid-length skirt and high-heeled mules. Top handle : 40 cm - Shoulder strap : 100 cm. Worn two ways - one top handle and one shoulder strap. Material : smooth calfskin. Lining : leather. Colour : Brown 1625 Tan. Closure : top magnetic clasp. Interior : one flat pocket.