Dion Lee Hosiery Placket Skirt in Taupe. - size XS (also in M, S) Dion Lee Hosiery Placket Skirt in Taupe. - size XS (also in M, S) 78% viscose 22% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Front snap button closure. Foldover waist design. Jersey fabricItem not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 27 in length. DIOR-WQ13. A7476P21.