Reel in the fish with Joe’s Flies® Hot 4 Trout 5-Pack Lures. Ideal for catching trout, bass and panfish, you can easily switch fly colors for the perfect combination to attract the fish and get them biting with the EZ Change™ clip. This ultra-light tackle features a hand-tied fly and offers extra slow retrieve. Get the success you want on your fishing trip with Joe’s Flies Hot 4 Trout 5-Pack Lures. FEATURES: The hidden size 14 trailing treble is attached with 30 lb. Surflon® stainless wire and can be clipped and removed allowing the size 8 sproat to comply with local single hook regulations 5 top producing size 8 Short Striker Classics Oversized #2 spinner blade for added flash, extra slow retrieve EZ Change™ clip allows the angler to switch fly colors Great for trout, bass and panfish Ultra-light tackle 4 to 6 lbs. Model: TPP-5-A