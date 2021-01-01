Wahl Hot-Cold Therapy Handheld Massager, Variable Intensity For Customized Pain Relief for Full Body

Get therapeutic relief for muscle tension and pain without the assistance of a professional therapist with the Wahl Hot Cold Therapy Massager. It has a heat function for maximum relief and is specially designed to help increase circulation for muscle comfort and relaxation. It also features a cooling function that helps reduce joint swelling and muscle inflammation. This Wahl electric massager comes with seven attachments that include heat, cold, triad and four-finger flex. It also comes with facial, power disc and spot applicators. It delivers intense variable power for gentle to deep stimulation and provides quick, soothing relief. It can be used after a tough workout, at the end of the day to alleviate nagging discomfort and to prepare for a good night's sleep. Additional features include an ergonomic design and easy-to-use controls. Suitable for men and women, this Wahl Hot Cold massager is ideal for massaging your back, neck, shoulder region and legs. It has a portable design for easy storage and transportation and includes a 9' cord, a soft zipper storage case and handy instructions for added convenience.Suitable for men and women, this Wahl Hot Cold massager is ideal for massaging your back, neck, shoulder region and legs. It has a portable design for easy storage and transportation and includes a 9' cord, a soft zipper storage case and handy instructions for added convenience.Ask the Experts:Q: What is a top pain management therapy prescribed by physicians?A: Massage. The FDA says massage..is most likely to be beneficial..is least likely to be harmful..increases local blood circulation..reduces muscle tension..relieves pain and fatigue Source: International Journal of Therapeutic Massager & Bodywork, Vol. 3, No. 1 2010 Source: Department of Health & Human Services, U.S. Food and Administration at 21 CFR 890.5660. Visit us at Massagers.Wahl.com for more information. Wahl Clipper Corporation, P.O. Box 578, Sterling, Illinois, 61081. massagers.wahl.com 2014 Wahl Clipper Corporation