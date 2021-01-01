Hot Electric Cervical Neck Support Massager Body Shoulder Relax Massage Magnetic Therapy

Feature:-Brand New and high quality-Made of ABS material, portable, silence and easy to use-3D smart stainless steel patch and physiotherapy patch with line work simultaneously-Electric pulse simulation of Chinese six massage techniques: 1, relax massage mode 2, cupping mode 3, scraping mode 4, hammer tapping mode 5, acupuncture mode 6, massage mode-The ring design can fit the neck more easily, and the electrodes can be easily adjusted according to the neck curve to massage more fully-Relieve pain caused by nerve compression, Improve sleep status, increase the depth of sleep. Specification: Material: ABSColor: White+BlackPower Supply: DC 3V 30mABattery: AAA*2(not included)Physiotherapy Time: 15 minSize: (L)X(W)X(H) 22x20x6cm /8.66'x7.87'x2.36'(appr.) Package Included:1 x Neck Massager1 x Electric Cable2 x Electric Pads1 x English User Manual Note: Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement and make sure you do not mind before ordering.