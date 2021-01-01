Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick Super Cindy 0.12 oz

A line including Charlotte's famous celebrity Hot Lips club signature Matte Revolution and K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formulas. Charlotte's famous celebrity Hot Lips club features 12 iconic lipstick shades. Both Matte Revolution and K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formulas are featured in the range from a light satin finish nudes to deep matte berries. A range of pop shades in pink, red, and orange hues rounds out the range. It is formulated without:, Parabens- Sulfates. HOT LIPS collection has been created by Charlotte in collaboration with 12 incredible, brilliant, hypnotizing women.