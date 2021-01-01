CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Hot Lips Lipstick - Hot Emily

Charlotte Tilbury has collaborated with 12 female celebrities on her 'Hot Lips' collection. This vibrant coral lipstick is inspired by Emily Ratajkowski and references the '70s hues in the American Love Story and Charlie's Angels. It's blended with nourishing Orchid Extracts and has a waxy formula that glides on effortlessly. - Buildable and long-lasting, cashmere-soft matte finish - Square-angled tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for precision application - Blended with oils, triglycerides and waxes for glide-on texture - Enriched with antioxidant Lipstick Tree and soothing Orchid extracts to soften and protect - Suggested for use with the [Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner id455959]