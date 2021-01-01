Odyssey White Hot OG 1 Stroke Lab Putter, Right Hand, Men's

Due to unprecedented demand across the golf industry, there is a shortage of shafts and grips. Though we will make every effort to install the inline “stock” shaft and grip, we may on occasion, need to substitute for an equivalent premium shaft/grip. This shaft would be in the same weight class and flex as the stock product, and the grip would be of similar weight and type. We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to deal with this component shortage. WHITE HOT OG White Hot Insert delivers feel, sound and performance Silver PVD finish with fine milling on surfaces for a premium look High performance shaft Shaft: Stroke Lab composite shaft Grip: Grey DFX Rubber Grip