What it is: A lightweight spray that protects dry hair from heat styling up to 450?F/232?C while helping to control frizz and add shine. Who it's for: All hair types. What it does: This innovative mist dries instantly upon coming into contact with dry hair before heat styling with a curling, straightening or styling iron. Marula oil coats hair strands to deliver protection from heat with a satin, frizz-free finish; fire tulip extract protects