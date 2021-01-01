Pro-Troll Hotchip Flasher, salmon

Increase your odds of hooking a big salmon with the Pro-Troll® Hotchip Flasher. Hotchip Flashers can be run as slow as 1 mph while performing an irresistible action. A special E-Chip has been placed to the rear of the flasher to improve catches. The flasher can be easily rigged with downriggers, drop releases, and dipsies. More salmon are caught on flashers than any other lure, so you’ll be well equipped on your next fishing trip with a Hotchip Flasher. FEATURES: Can be run as 1mph while performing an outstanding action Minimum drag E-Chip improves catches up to 400% Easily rigged with long or short leaders on downriggers, drop releases, or dipsies Excellent for catching salmon Length: 11 in.