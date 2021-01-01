Hotdog Queen Crown Sausage Ketchup Mustard Hotdog Mayo Bun T-Shirt

Do you like sausage in a bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise? If you are then wear this weiner and sausage themed top perfect to wear while eating it on a fast food restaurant or just a snack bar. Show your love for hotdogs on a stick or buns. Wear this if you like sausage or a hotdog sandwich with vegetables which is a food that's made ground meat that can be cooked grilled or steamed sausage served in a sliced bun. For sausage and weiner lovers too. Wear this and sausage with buns or sandwich. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem