Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Black Diamond HotForge Quickdraw Straight gate HotForge on top and bent gate HotForge on the bottom Colored bottom HotForge carabiner for visual target while Climbing Dual keylocks ease clipping and cleaning Equipped with an 18mm polyester dogbone with straitjacket