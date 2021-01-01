Trophy Ridge Hotwire 3-Pin Bow Sight, Right Hand

The Hotwire 3-Pin Bow Sight is equipped with 2 micro-adjustable pins for fixed short distances, as well as a third adjustable pin for longer distances. Second axis leveling improves accuracy from farther away, while the fiber optic pins are powered by a rheostat light to accommodate any dawn or dusk condition. The Trophy Ridge® Hotwire 3-Pin Bow Sight features an on-board pin adjustment tool for windage and elevation adjustments. FEATURES: 3-pin bow sight On-board adjustment tool for the 2 fixed pins Adjustable tool-less knob easily adjusts third pin Second axis leveling to improve accuracy at severe angles over long distances .019 fiber optic pins powered by a rheostat light to suit any dawn or dusk condition On-board pin adjustment tool for windage and elevation adjustments Right handed