An ultimate luxury, refillable lipstick Delivers creamy, saturated amp; long-lasting color Encapsulated in a sleek gold applicator to provide the ultimate control Precisely accentuates, contours amp; defines the lips Gives a satin finish without smudging or feathering Free of parabens, gluten, phthalates, silicone D5, talc, triclosan amp; mineral oil Available in a wide array of shades for selection