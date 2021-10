Balenciaga - This black bag is from Balenciaga's Hourglass collection which pays homage to the house's founder through the distinctive curved shape, inspired by Cristóbal Balenciaga's sculptural Basque-waist coats of the 1950s. The smooth leather is crafted to a structured silhouette with antiqued gold hardware and a large B-logo hanging from the foldover front. Wear it cross body or carry it by the single top handle.