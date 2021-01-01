Balenciaga Hourglass Wallet On Chain Bag in Charcoal Snake-embossed patent leather with leather lining and brushed gunmetal-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Fold-over flap top closure with magnetic fastening. Back slot pocket. Concealed front slot pocket and zip pocket. Interior slot pocket and six card slotsLogo charm at front. Measures approx 7.6W x 4.7H x 2D. Detachable chain-link shoulder strap with a 20 drop. BALF-WY654. 656050-13B45-1260. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.