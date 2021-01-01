Game of Thrones House Stark Sigil Tote Bag

Game of Thrones House Stark Sigil is 100% authentic, officially licensed Game of Thrones merchandise! Game of Thrones is a fantasy TV series based on the best-selling novels by George R. R. Martin. Set in the land of Westeros, a complicated mix of intrigue, conflict, and bloodshed emerge as various unsavory characters vie to sit upon the Iron Throne. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.