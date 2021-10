Under Armour HOVR Havoc 3 Basketball Shoes, Men's, Gray

Design Molded textile and mesh upper delivers enhanced comfort and breathability Mesh tongue maximizes ventilation for superior airflow Synthetic overlay delivers added durability In-Shoe Comfort Die-cut EVA sockliner provides cushioning and support underfoot UA HOVR™ technology provides 'zero gravity feel' to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact Compression mesh Energy Web contains & molds UA HOVR™ foam to give back the energy you put in Durability & Traction Midfoot TPU shank wraps under foot for extra lateral stability Rubber outsole uses herringbone traction pattern to provide maximum floor control & grip