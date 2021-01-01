Paige Hoxton Ankle Skinny w/ Lacing Details in Lights Out

Create that edgy urban appeal in the PAIGE Hoxton Ankle Skinny. These skinnies are crafted in perfectly faded black wash with laced grommet detailing along the front pockets. Designed with a zip fly with button closure. Constructed with belt loops and laced front pockets with standard back patch pockets. Finished with tonal stitching and silver toned hardware. Crafted from TRANSCEND VINTAGE denim, for that authentic vintage denim look with plenty of stretch and recovery. 64% cotton, 17% modal, 17% polyurethane, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 37 1 2 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 1 2 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 25, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.