PAIGE Hoxton Ultra Skinny in Metallic Gold. - size 28 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26) 56% rayon 25% cotton 18% poly 1% spandex. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Rose gold hardware. 12 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. Imported. PAIG-WJ1403. 6537901-2913. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.