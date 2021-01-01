HPHMT8 Monitor Headphones Black

High-end monitoring headphones with accurate response and precise stereo imaging capable of faithfully reproducing every nuance of the mids and high end, and tight, solid bass With the highest fidelity and precision in the Series throughout the frequency range, the HPH-MT8 headphones are the perfect choice for professional mix monitoring Closed-back, circumaural design for excellent isolation 45 mm custom drivers with ccaw voice coils deliver a broad frequency range and accurate response Convenient carrying Bag included