Lenovo HQ08 True Wireless Gaming Headphone Low Latency Game Headphones Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control Sport Headset with Mic 400mAh Charging Case

BT 5.0 technology ensures high data transfer speed, stable and fast connection, and low power consumption. The true wireless headphone will auto power on and fast pair between left and right earbuds once taking out of the charging case. Supports game mode. One button switches music and game mode, with LED lighting effect. Low latency delay, play games freely. Touch control design, no more pressure on your ears. Easy to control music and calls, and activate voice assistant. Built-in Mic on both earbuds with intelligent noise reduction delivers clearer talking sound in stereo mode. A 400mAh charging case can charge and store the earbuds. 30mAh battery in each earbud ensures about 4 hours of music time.