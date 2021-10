HSR Extra Firming Eye Cream (formerly known as Babor High Skin Refiner Lifting Extra Firming Eye Cream ) nourishes and revitalizes the tired skin around the eyes to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the area where they often first appear. This lightweight cream increases the production of elastin to tone and firm the skin, especially in the eye contour area, creating a healthier, more supple appearance. Your eyes will thank you every time you look in the mirror.