Lenovo HT05 Earphones Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphone HiFi Sound Built-in Mic Earbuds Sports Headsets

BT 5.0 brings high data transfer speed, stable connection and low power consumption. Automatically pair after taken out from the charging case. Multi-functional touch control, support switch songs, phone call, volume control and wake up voice assistant. Built-in high-definition microphone, intelligent noise reduction, delivers clearer and more real talking sound in stereo mode. 40mAh battery single ear earphone, and charged automatically in the 250mAh charging case, ensuring about 4 hours working time when fully charged. Lightweight and mini size, convenient to carry; In-ear design, fit well to your ear canal and provide you long time wearing comfort.