HT280 Wireless Headphones for TV Watching with 24G RF Transmitter Charging Dock Digital Optical System High Volume Headset Ideal for Seniors.

Best Quality Guranteed. PLUG & PLAY Not a tech junkie? No problem! With our HT280 wireless headphones, there is no need to worry about pairing them with your device. Simply turn on both devices and they will auto connect. Our headset also comes with an all-in-one charging dock and transmitter for a user friendly audio experience. STOP SQUABBLES ABOUT SOUNDWhether you are hard of hearing or just enjoy the full volume capacity of your favorite shows and games, our over the ear headset allows you full range of sound-without being constantly told to turn it down! Unlike other headphones, our HT280 features customized volume controls 30% louder than our competitors, making them ideal for the hearing impaired - and their families. Note: Not for professional audiophiles (recommend HT4189). NO MORE DELAYFeaturing 2.4 GHz wireless technology, our HT280 headphones allow you to binge watch your favorite series on Netflix, catch th