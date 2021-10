Clean design and warmth come together in the Hudson Henley Pullover Hoodie, featuring a half button henley style closure with a hood and kangaroo pocket. Throwing a spin on a closet essential, this men's henley hoodie is designed with long sleeves, an adjustable drawcord at the hood for added protection and a leather arch logo patch at the chest. Made in heater twill and brushed cotton blended fabric for the ultimate, cozy fit.