Regatta Hudson Waterproof Windproof Jacket / Mens Jackets (Black) - M - Also in: L, XL, S, 3XL

Taped seams. - Waterproof and windproof fabric. - Fleece lined collar. - Studded side adjuster. - Thermoguard insulation to sleeves. - Inner: 200 series anti-pill Symmetry fleece lining. - Outer: Waterproof Hydrofort Polyester. - Concealed hood with adjuster. - Adjustable cuffs. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Inside pocket. - Mobile phone pocket. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Concealed zip entrance in lining for embroidery access. - Also available in ladies sizes, code TRA306. - Fabric: see bullets. - S (38: To Fit (ins)). - M (40: To Fit (ins)). - L (42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men