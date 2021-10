Alison Lou's jewelry adds an element of fun to any outfit. Hand-painted with pastel-pink enamel, this 'Huggy' earring is cast from 14-karat gold and strung with the uppercase letter of your choice. The brand's Instagram is filled with endless styling inspiration, including layered initials or a personal mantra. Shown here with: [MSGM Blazer id939352], [Acne Studios T-shirt id911605], [Victoria, Victoria Beckham Pants id916357], [Isabel Marant Sneakers id872443].