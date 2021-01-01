Hugs And Cheeses Boyfriend or Girlfriend Tote Bag

If you love Hugs And Cheeses then this Hugs And Cheeses Boyfriend or Girlfriend is a perfect design for you and every Boyfriend or Girlfriend Cool Product if You are a proud Boyfriend or Girlfriend and love to Hugging and Kissing with a Food Puns, Cheese, Butter in a Travel or Vacation 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.