Huichol Vision Motif Green Golden Brown Beadwork Bracelet

Emanating from a green center shining rays reach out in all directions. The motif itself represents the dream journey inside a peyote vision that channels messages from the spirit world. Artisans from the Huichol Center for Cultural Survival and Traditional Arts select a palette of golden brown black and fertile green for this design. The beautiful statement bracelet is crafted of tiny seed beads precisely placed in stunning symmetry. A cultural heirloom the wristband closes with two beaded buttons.