Billabong Hula Palm Hike Bikini Bottom for Women Grey

Rocking some fierce tropical foliage, the Billabong Hula Palm Hike takes you from the rainforest to the sandy shores. Cut with a high leg, the women's bikini bottoms are designed to wear over the hip, creating a long-legged silhouette inspired by decades past. The Hike cut features a super slim seat and scooped front rise for maximum tanning potential. Faux wood rings at the side seams add a retro Hawaiiana vibe. Standing up for the environment, the tropical leaf print swim bottom is made from soft and stretchy recycled swim fabric.