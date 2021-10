Love Aliens And Think They're Real, Well Maybe They Think Humans Aren't Real. Funny Spin On Humans And Aliens. Alien Life Might Exist, But Do Humans. Great Funny Alien Spin For All Ages. Humor For The Alien Lovers. Get A Laugh Or Two With A Funny Alien. Comical Twist On Aliens And Human Life. Science And Outer Space Enthusiast Can Use A Great Gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem