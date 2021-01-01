Humor Flight Attendant Retirement Shirt Retired Gift Premium T-Shirt

Flight attendant retirement shirt with a funny phrase. Retiring flight attendant shirt. Funny retirement flight attendant shirt, retired stewardess shirt, joke retired steward shirt. Retired flight attendant shirt with a humor quote. Flight attendant retirement gift, retired flight attendant gift, retirement gift for flight attendant, funny flight attendant retirement party gift. Also a nice stewardess retirement gift, retired steward gift. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.