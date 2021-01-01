Humorous Legend In My Own Mind For Semi Egotistical People Tank Top

This design is for that mythological creature who lives in the tale of his/her greatness but no one else seems to know. The folklore has yet to be written but by letting others know it could become reality. Cool graphic and funny quip. Humorous Legend In My Own Mind For Semi Egotistical People is a great gift for your brother, boyfriend, husband, wife girlfriend or sister that thinks they are all that but they are the only one. Wear it to the store, school, casual day at work or party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem