Humorous Needs More Space Fish Light-Color Premium T-Shirt

Funny design shows a yellow-brown fish with sharp teeth and reads "Needs More Space" in narrow text. For people who feel pressured, confined, or boxed-in. Also an environmental message. Send a message to your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband or wife. Let someone know that you are not ready for commitment or marriage. Or that it is time to buy or move to a larger house, townhouse, condo, or apartment due to lack of space. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.