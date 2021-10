Button down shirt with ombr plaid patterning and a high-low shirttail hem. Point collar Long sleeves with button cuffs Chest patch pocket Button front Back yoke Split sides High-low shirttail hem 100% rayon Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 26.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Rails > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rails. Color: Ivory Smoke Dipdye. Size: Medium.