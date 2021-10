*Experience comfort like never before in this sporty sandal *Synthetic upper with water-ready poly/nylon/recycled PET webbing *Hook-and-loop closures for a perfect fit *Lightly cushioned footbed *EVA foam midsole for lightweight cushioning *Nylon shank stabilizes and supports your foot on uneven terrain *Rugged Durabrasion Rubber™ sole stands up to abuse and supplies great traction *Available in whole sizes only half sizes please order the next size up