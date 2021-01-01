Husch Husch Kleine Hexe, One Size , Blue

Husch Husch Kleine Hexe is a children's game in which five witch tokens in different colors are hidden under witches' hats. On your turn, roll a die and pick up the hat that you think is hiding the witch of the corresponding color. If you are correct, move that witch one space forward and roll the die again to repeat. If you are wrong your turn ends. The sixth side of the die shows an "Exchange" symbol. If rolled, the player exchanges two witch hats on the board without revealing the hidden tokens and ends his turn. The first player to move any witch to the last space on the board, block mountain, wins the game.Measurements: 2.5 Height/Inches, 9.88 Length/Inches, 9.88 Depth/InchesCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported