Turn timeless on its head Hutton is a modern-day icon with sleek hardware and a fresh take on our turnlock closure. Detailed with an intricately woven geometric design the refined leather shoulder bag has interior multifunction pockets for easy organization and an outside slip pocket for access to essentials. It's finished with a long chain strap that easily converts to two short handles. Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag With Weaving - Women's Purses - Pewter/taupe Multi