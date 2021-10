alo HW Lace Up Short in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) alo HW Lace Up Short in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self 1: 100% nylonSelf 2: 77% poly 23% spandex. Made in Vietnam. Machine wash. Built-in short lining. Elastic waistband with alo lettering detail. Moisture-wickingReflective logo on hem. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 11 in length. ALOR-WF33. W6207R. alo is fueled by good health, good feelings, good fabrics, the greater good. The LA-based, yoga-inspired line features pieces that are functional for everything from a light vinyasa flow to an intense bikram practice. The shorts, leggings, sports bras and tops are designed with movement in mind and employ quality materials that are ideal for wicking away sweat and moving with you. The yoga enthusiast behind the line know what you want when you practice inner peace, wellness and a bra that holds up during bridge pose.