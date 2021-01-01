From nubyen

Nubyen HW Sweatpant in White. - size L (also in XS)

$60.00 on sale
($90.00 save 33%)
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

Nubyen HW Sweatpant in White. - size L (also in XS) Nubyen HW Sweatpant in White. - size L (also in XS) 100% pure cotton. Elastic waistband with interior drawstring. Side slant pockets. Elastic hem. Fleece fabric. Made in United Kingdom. NYEN-WP12. NUB-39777. We live in a world where we're under pressure to look good all the time. Nubyen gets this. They believe beauty emanates from wellness & activity, and that our futures are governed by our mindset & vision. Nubyen creates tools that empower women to reach their goals: the perfect partner, dream job, or fitness goals. With science at the core, all of their products are designed in England by medical doctors & sustainably made with love. Above everything, they focus on quality, and their designs are inspired by the beauty of the natural world all around us.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com