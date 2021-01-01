SYMBIOSIS [Hyaluronic Acid + Rose] - Anti-Oxidising Rose Radiance Serum in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

A lightweight serum that instantly hydrates and reenergises the skin to provide the perfect prep to your skin care regimen. Symbiosis Anti-Oxidising Rose Radiance Serum incorporates powerful ingredients such as Rose, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C that support natural skin renewal, elasticity and leave skin with a soft, dewy and radiant finish. Hyaluronic Acid penetrates deep into the skin, hydrates intensively and helps improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Rose works to buff away dead skin cells and impurities to reveal soft, fresh, and youthful skin. Its light-reflective properties illuminate delicate skin, softening flaws and boosting radiance. Rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C aims to neutralize free radicals and helps reduce the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. . Aims to illuminate skin. Helps intensively hydrate skin. Works to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - Aims to soften skin. Contributes to reenergise and revivify skin. Did you know? Hyaluronic Acid is a powerful hydrating molecule that can hold up to 1,000x its weight in water. Found naturally in the skin, Hyaluronic Acid diminishes over time, which leads to dull, dehydrated skin. . Size: 0.12. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in Italy 0.12 - Size: 0.06. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in Italy