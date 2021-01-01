Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster (1 fl. oz.)

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster (formerly Clinical Concentrate Hydration Booster) restores suppleness and comfort to parched, aging skin without leaving a greasy residue. Hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract combine in this face serum to deliver time-released moisture deep into the skin, reducing fine lines and promoting a more radiant complexion. Copper and zinc PCA boost collagen production, as lactic and glycolic acids smooth and refine skin's texture.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.