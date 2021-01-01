By Terry Hyaluronic Sheer Rouge Lipstick - 9. Dare to Bare

BY TERRY Hyaluronic Sheer Rouge Hydra-Balm Lipstick is virtually a pure concentrate of hyaluronic acid, plumping the lips and boosting volume, while also filling in fine lines and wrinkles. Due to its balm-like texture, the lip plumping lipstick moisturizes and smoothens your lips, protecting them against free radical damage.Key Benefits:Delivers a plumping glossy colored veil to the lipsFills in wrinkles and fine linesBalm-like texture applies smoothly and feels comfortable on the lipsVitamin E offers antioxidant protection