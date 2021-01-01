Xenith Hybrid Chin Cup Set, Small, White

Combining the comfort of a soft chin strap and the increased protection of a hard chin cup, the Xenith® Hybrid Chin Cup Set delivers unparalleled fit and performance for every game and every hit. Patented Adaptive Head Protection System®: Designed with an impact modified shell for greater protection against contact Soft strap provides a secure, comfortable, custom fit Slip resistant SBR liner keeps the cup in place play after play Vented shell and liner promotes breathability Additional Details: Made for all Xenith® helmets