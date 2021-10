Heather Charcoal & Green The Grinch 'Merry Grinchmas' Joggers - Women & Plus. Get in the holiday spirit with these joggers, featuring a Grinch graphic that's sure to make your heart grow three sizes. Its soft cotton blend keeps you cozy all day long. Full graphic text: Merry Grinchmas!Size S: 29'' inseamLightweight French terry knit60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA